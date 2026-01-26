© 2026 KPCW

Wasatch Wasps move to 4A Division, forms rivalry with new Deer Creek High School

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:21 PM MST
The Wasatch Wasps will play in the first round of the 5A Championships Oct. 25.
Amanda Porter
/
Wasatch High School
With the opening of its new school in the fall, Wasatch County’s high school sports will move to the 4A Division.

The student population will split for the 2026-2027 school year with some students staying at Wasatch High School and others moving to Deer Creek High School.

It also moves the Wasatch Wasps from the 5A to the 4A Division with the newly-formed Deer Creek Riverhawks.

In a video posted to social media, the schools’ principals said they are ready for healthy rivalries between the Wasps and Riverhawks in the classroom and on the field.

The schools will be in Region 8 with Mountain View, Orem, Provo, Summit Academy, Timpanogos and Uintah schools.

The Wasatch County schools will also be in the same division as Park City.

Deer Creek High School will offer the same sports and extra curricular activities as Wasatch with the exception of Jr. ROTC. Wasatch CAPS will also be combined.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver