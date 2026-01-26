Local athletes land X Games podiums ahead of Winter Olympics

Park City skier Alex Hall landed on top of the podium in the men’s knuckle huck competition, earning his seventh X Games gold. The skier also came in third in the slopestyle competition, wrangling his fifth bronze.

Knuckle huck debuted at the X Games in 2020. The skiing and riding sport uses the “knuckle” or curved part of a big air jump before the landing. Athletes spin and flip off the roll for style, creativity and technical points.

Another Park City skier, Mac Forehand earned his second X Games gold in the men’s big air competition over the weekend.

On the women’s side, Parkite Marin Hamill jumped her way to gold in the women’s knuckle huck for her first gold at the global freeski competition.

Zoe Atkin, a Park City halfpipe skier who competes for Great Britain, earned her second X Games gold in the superpipe competition.

All four athletes will travel to Italy in February for the 2026 Winter Olympics. They are some of the 40 Park City Nation athletes who will perform on the world stage next month.

A complete list of qualified Utah athletes is available here.