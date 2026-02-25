‘Yellow dot’ program aims to protect vulnerable Wasatch County drivers

The nationwide Yellow Dot program is intended to help first responders access medical information to ensure the right care is provided to individuals with health conditions in case of emergency.

A driver can put medical information in the glovebox and a “yellow dot” on the back of their car. Then, if they are involved in a crash or have a medical emergency on the road, first responders know to look for that critical information.

Full Interview: Leo Lucey and Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby Listen • 13:06

Leo Lucey, with the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, said the program reduces uncertainty for sheriff’s deputies or EMTs.

“If the person that is being stopped isn’t in a position to articulate clearly or maybe [isn’t] even conscious, quite frankly, that allows the officer to get that medical information and get the right response there immediately,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Feb. 25.

Lucey said anybody in Wasatch County can benefit from the program.

“If you have blood pressure issues or heart issues or anything like that, that could impact you at any given time, it would be helpful for you and law enforcement and EMS to respond to those situations,” he said.

It is free to participate. Forms and stickers are available in person at the sheriff's office, or people can register online.

For more information about the Yellow Dot program, visit the Utah Department of Public Safety website.