Wasatch County self-reliance, preparedness fair teaches survival skills in case of emergencies

The fair at Wasatch High School will include workshops on alternative energy, beekeeping, gun safety, mental health, first aid and more.

Wasatch County Emergency Manager Jeremy Hales Listen • 10:21

Wasatch County Emergency Manager Jeremy Hales said this is the sixth year the county has hosted the event.

“This is important because we want our citizens and our community members to be prepared in the event that we have a disaster that happens, whether it's manmade or natural,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday.

The fair is free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.