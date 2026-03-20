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Wasatch County self-reliance, preparedness fair teaches survival skills in case of emergencies

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:32 PM MDT
The Wasatch County Self Reliance and Preparedness Fair at Wasatch High School.
Kristine Weller
The Wasatch County Self Reliance and Preparedness Fair at Wasatch High School.

Residents can learn about the tools to face life’s unexpected challenges at Wasatch County’s annual Self Reliance and Preparedness Fair Saturday.

The fair at Wasatch High School will include workshops on alternative energy, beekeeping, gun safety, mental health, first aid and more.

Wasatch County Emergency Manager Jeremy Hales

Wasatch County Emergency Manager Jeremy Hales said this is the sixth year the county has hosted the event.

“This is important because we want our citizens and our community members to be prepared in the event that we have a disaster that happens, whether it's manmade or natural,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday

The fair is free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver