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Local News Hour

Wasatch County hosts 6th self-reliance and preparedness fair

By Roger Goldman
Published March 20, 2026 at 11:33 AM MDT
Courtesy Jeremy Hales / Background: Matt Sampson

Wasatch County Emergency Manager Jeremy Hales previews the county's self reliance and preparedness fair Saturday at Wasatch High. Now in its sixth year, the fair helps educate the community on disaster preparedness. and features vendors, local government representatives, and classes on topics like gardening, CPR, ham radio communications, and mental health. The Civil Air Patrol will also be present to discuss public safety communications and search and rescue capabilities. Attendees are encouraged to sign up for the county's emergency communications software, Everbridge.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman