Wasatch County hosts 6th self-reliance and preparedness fair

Wasatch County Emergency Manager Jeremy Hales previews the county's self reliance and preparedness fair Saturday at Wasatch High. Now in its sixth year, the fair helps educate the community on disaster preparedness. and features vendors, local government representatives, and classes on topics like gardening, CPR, ham radio communications, and mental health. The Civil Air Patrol will also be present to discuss public safety communications and search and rescue capabilities. Attendees are encouraged to sign up for the county's emergency communications software, Everbridge.