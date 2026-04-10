Peter Ginsberg chosen to fill Hideout Town Council vacancy

Hideout town councilmembers interviewed three men Thursday evening, April 9, and unanimously chose Peter Ginsberg to join their ranks.

Ginsberg works for UBS, a multinational bank, and says that experience has taught him to navigate complex regulations and seek common ground. He also serves on a housing board in Westchester County, New York.

“That was an experience of bringing different constituents together, coming to consensus, which is sort of what a town board does,” he said.

Ginsberg previously served on the Hideout Planning Commission as an alternate.

When asked how the town could improve communication with residents, Ginsberg recommended giving the website a makeover to make information easier to find. He added that open houses are a good way to engage the community.

Ginsberg emphasized the importance of collaboration, saying issues like wildfires and the Richardson Flat development require good relationships with other Summit and Wasatch county governments.

The council voted 4-0 for Ginsberg, and he took his oath of office minutes later.

He fills a seat left vacant by Bob Nadelberg, who resigned in March due to time constraints. Ginsberg will serve through the end of Nadelberg's term, which expires in 2027.