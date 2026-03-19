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Hideout Town Council seeks applicants after Nadelberg resigns

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 19, 2026 at 5:05 PM MDT
Hideout is a relatively new town that sits east of the Jordanelle Reservoir.
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Hideout is a relatively new town that sits east of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Councilmember Bob Nadelberg announced he’s stepping down at a meeting March 12.

“I’ve been here for five years; I do not have time to do this anymore,” he said. “I am tendering my resignation. It was an honor working with all of you.”

Nadelberg joined the council in 2020, stepping in after another councilmember resigned. He went on to win a two-year term in 2021 and a four-year term in 2023.

The town must find someone to fill the seat through the end of Nadelberg’s term, which expires in 2027.

Utah law says the vacancy must be filled within 30 days. Applicants will be interviewed publicly before the council votes to choose a successor.
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Wasatch County Hideout
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler