Man found dead at Jordanelle Reservoir, no signs of foul play

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead at Jordanelle Reservoir Monday morning, April 13.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leo Lucey said 911 dispatchers received a call just before 8 a.m. from someone who had seen a body in the water.

Sheriff’s deputies and officials from the Department of Natural Resources responded to the Ross Creek day use area.

“They pronounced him deceased at the site, and all indications are he was paddleboarding,” he said. “He was wearing a life jacket, and it appeared that he’d been out alone on the water.”

Officials have not said when the man died or how long he was in the water.

Investigators said there are no signs of foul play and that the man’s death appears to have been an accident.

He was from Illinois.

More details about his identity have not been released. Authorities are working to notify his family.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.