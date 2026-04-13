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Man found dead at Jordanelle Reservoir, no signs of foul play

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards,
Grace Doerfler
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:49 AM MDT
Law enforcement responds to the Ross Creek day use area at Jordanelle State Park, April 13, 2026.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
Law enforcement responds to the Ross Creek day use area at Jordanelle State Park, April 13, 2026.

An Illinois man has died in an apparent paddleboarding accident at Jordanelle State Park.

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead at Jordanelle Reservoir Monday morning, April 13.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leo Lucey said 911 dispatchers received a call just before 8 a.m. from someone who had seen a body in the water.

Sheriff’s deputies and officials from the Department of Natural Resources responded to the Ross Creek day use area.

“They pronounced him deceased at the site, and all indications are he was paddleboarding,” he said. “He was wearing a life jacket, and it appeared that he’d been out alone on the water.”

Officials have not said when the man died or how long he was in the water.

Investigators said there are no signs of foul play and that the man’s death appears to have been an accident.

He was from Illinois.

More details about his identity have not been released. Authorities are working to notify his family.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

Wasatch County Sheriff's Office

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Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
See stories by Ashton Edwards
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler