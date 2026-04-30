Wasatch County opposes mining in Daniels Canyon, citing risks to public

Maverick Rock mines limestone and shale in Utah County, near Santaquin. Under Utah law, companies can expand their mining rights in a new area if it has enough structural similarities to and shared history with the existing mine. Maverick says 426 acres of land along U.S. Highway 40 in Daniels Canyon meet that standard.

The company requested a public hearing in February 2025 and asked a judge to intervene when Wasatch County refused last summer.

The court ordered Wasatch County to schedule a public hearing for the plans. It did so April 22, where Maverick attorney Denise Dragoo said the company is almost ready to begin mining.

“The statute requires that the public provide clear and convincing evidence of imminent danger to public health, safety and welfare,” she said. “If that type of evidence is not presented, then mining can proceed. In this case, Maverick has its state mining permit; it has its state air quality and water quality permits, and it’s ready to proceed.”

According to meeting materials, the company plans to extract one million tons of limestone and quartzite from the Daniels Canyon site every year.

A Wasatch County attorney compared Maverick’s proposal to the Kennecott copper mine southwest of Salt Lake City.

Maverick Rock owner Marty White said that’s an inaccurate description of the new site.

“We feel that the Great Blue Limestone, as well as Manning Canyon Shale and quartzite, are at or near the surface of this mine,” he said. “So, to go in and [misconstrue] right now on what we’re trying to do here and putting a picture of Kennecott that we’re going to go down to sea level, is inaccurate.”

Some councilmembers, including Colleen Bonner, asked why the company is opposed to seeking a conditional use permit to expand its operations, rather than going through the courts.

“Wouldn’t you want to be a good neighbor to the community you’re going to be building in?” she asked.

“We absolutely want to be good neighbors,” White replied. “Over 400 days ago, I walked in with the letter and I sat down with the staff to be a good neighbor.”

White said the company will start with a small mining permit for about 19 acres, then expand to larger operations later.

Councilmember Erik Rowland said raising health and safety concerns is a way for the council to ensure more transparency for the citizens.

“As a council, we don’t have the authority to deny this mining operation at all,” he said. “We know that; we’re not trying to deny it. We’re trying to find a pathway that can provide the public resources and information.”

The council unanimously voted that mining could threaten Wasatch County’s water quality, air quality and traffic.

Maverick Rock now has 30 days to submit a plan to mitigate the safety risks.

After another public hearing, if the mitigation plan is reasonable, mining will go forward.