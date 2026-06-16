Wasatch Back early voting opens for 2026 primary elections

Early, in-person voting is now open in Summit and Wasatch counties.

In Wasatch County, early voters can go to the polls through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building in Heber. Residents can also vote on the day of the primary, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are only Republican primary races in Wasatch County this year. Voters will be deciding races for sheriff, clerk-auditor, one at-large county council seat, Utah House District 59 and U.S. House District 3.

In Summit County, early voters can visit polling booths at the courthouse in Coalville or at the Kimball Junction library from now through Thursday and again Saturday.

Summit County Republicans will vote for U.S. House District 3. Some precincts will also vote for Utah House District 59.

Summit County Democrats will vote for council districts 4 and 5, which cover the Snyderville Basin and the Jeremy Ranch-Pinebrook areas.

If voting by mail, residents must return their mail-in ballots to a county dropbox or the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. June 23. They can no longer just be postmarked by Election Day.

Anyone not registered to vote can register in person at any early polling location or on the day of the primary, June 23.