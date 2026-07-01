‘Investing in people’: Wasatch County School District approves $193M FY27 budget

The Wasatch County School District Board of Education passed a $193 million fiscal year 2027 budget June 29 . That’s about $57 million less than the fiscal year 2026 budget of $250 million because Deer Creek High School construction is nearly complete.

Almost $136 million is set aside for the district’s general fund, almost 90% of which supports salaries and benefits for student-facing roles. That includes teachers, paraprofessionals and bus drivers.

Business Administrator Jason Watt said the general fund is about $11 million higher than last year to account for compensation raises.

Board member Breanne Dedrickson said allocating money to personnel is one of the board’s priorities.

“We're investing in people, and as a result, we're seeing it tied to student achievement scores, and we're seeing student achievement go up, and it's not about test scores, it's about opportunity for students and helping them meet their goals,” she said.

Over $41 million is designated for capital projects, including the construction of the new Deer Creek High School and the new roof at Wasatch High School.

Watt said the district will not raise taxes this year. He said the work to prevent a tax increase has been ongoing since 2023, which was the last time the district raised property taxes.

“We have been budgeting for this year since that time, and that's why we're able to cover all of the additional expenditures with existing revenue,” he said.

Homeowners may still see a bump in what they pay if their home values have increased.

The district will receive around $128 million in property tax revenue in fiscal year 2027.

