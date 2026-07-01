Heber Valley celebrates America 250 with weekend of events

Heber Valley Tourism executive director Dallin Koecher said the community can look forward to a full weekend of Independence Day festivities.

“There is just so much unique about this Fourth of July up here in Heber Valley that you can't catch anywhere else,” he said.

Celebrations kick off Thursday evening, July 2, at the Heber Market on Main, with food trucks and live music.

There’s another concert Friday night at Heber City Park, followed by a drone show at 10 p.m.

“I'm excited that we have a drone show that we had planned months ago, not realizing it was going to have a no-fireworks policy,” Koecher said. “I'm glad that we have that ready to look forward to on Friday night.”

On the Fourth of July itself, residents can get an early start at 7 a.m. by attending a flag ceremony in Midway’s town square or competing in a 5K or 10K race in Heber.

Both towns will host pancake breakfasts.

Heber is hosting an America 250-themed parade with festive floats, while in Midway, a bike parade is on the calendar.

Games and entertainment will happen all day in Heber City Park, including a pie-eating contest, cornhole tournament, chalk art competition and more.

The Heber Valley Railroad will run patriotic train rides, and the Timpanogos Valley Theatre is putting on a matinee performance of “1776.”

That evening, locals can head to Midway for a free concert by the Utah Symphony.

For more information about the Heber Valley’s Fourth of July celebration, click here.

Fireworks are prohibited everywhere in the county, with no exceptions. Violations of the ban can be reported to the non-emergency dispatch line at 435-654-1411.

Heber Valley Tourism is a financial supporter of KPCW.