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Lightning sparks new Wasatch County wildfire

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 19, 2026 at 6:11 PM MDT
The Meeks Fire sparked July 19 in Wasatch County.
Utah Fire Info
The Meeks Fire sparked July 19 in Wasatch County.

The fire began Sunday afternoon near Wasatch County's Strawberry Reservoir.

Wasatch Fire District Battalion Chief Chaz Ray estimated the Meeks Fire was burning 10-15 acres as of 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19. It’s about 8 miles east of Strawberry Reservoir.

The fire started around 3:15 p.m. Sunday near Buckhorn Ranch, which is north of U.S. 40 between Strawberry Reservoir and the Duchesne County line.

Crews from Wasatch and Duchesne counties are responding.

No structures are threatened.

Sunday’s wildfire comes about a week after lightning sparked the Buck Basin Fire elsewhere in Wasatch County. That fire was 96% contained as of Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Tags
Wasatch County Wildfires
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler