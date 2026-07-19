Lightning sparks new Wasatch County wildfire

Wasatch Fire District Battalion Chief Chaz Ray estimated the Meeks Fire was burning 10-15 acres as of 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19. It’s about 8 miles east of Strawberry Reservoir.

The fire started around 3:15 p.m. Sunday near Buckhorn Ranch, which is north of U.S. 40 between Strawberry Reservoir and the Duchesne County line.

Crews from Wasatch and Duchesne counties are responding.

No structures are threatened.

Sunday’s wildfire comes about a week after lightning sparked the Buck Basin Fire elsewhere in Wasatch County. That fire was 96% contained as of Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.