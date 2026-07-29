Midway contemplates 2 workforce housing projects

Midway doesn’t yet have dedicated, deed-restricted affordable housing developments.

City planner Michael Henke said that’s largely because land, water and construction costs in Wasatch County are so high – it’s more profitable for developers to build big, single-family homes.

“In order for us to make sure workforce housing happens, we only really have [one] solution – and that’s coming up with a way to subsidize it,” he said.

At a meeting July 21, the city council discussed ideas to construct affordable housing so more people can live as well as work in Midway.

Henke said paying for water shares could keep costs down for the developer.

“The water rights themselves almost cost as much as the unit – it’s that much,” Henke said.

Rent in affordable developments is typically calculated based on a percentage of the area median income, or AMI.

In Midway, Henke said the median household income is $157,000. That’s compared to $98,000 statewide.

Councilmember Kevin Payne says in resort communities, affordable housing needs to account for the gap between residents’ wealth and lower-wage service industry jobs.

“If you’re talking about housing units that are to address the service sector economy, I think you’re looking at rents that have to start, probably, at 50% of the area median income and go lower,” he said.

Nearby Park City is also grappling with this challenge. In June 2025, the council shifted to using workforce wages, rather than AMI, to calculate who qualifies for deed-restricted housing. A staff report said AMI “can be a skewed target” because close to 90% of workers commute from outside Park City.

Midway leaders want to impose deed restrictions to ensure any workforce housing stays affordable.

They also want any new housing developments to match the community, especially for things like building heights.

The city is looking at two potential sites along Main Street.

One building just west of Center Street has an unfinished basement that could hold six apartment units.

“This is low-hanging fruit in the fact that it exists,” Henke said. “The building permit was issued the way that it is, with all the plumbing and everything there, and it would not have any visual impact on the city at all because it already exists.”

Another idea would replace a commercial building near 100 East with mixed-use development. There would be shopping in the front and housing in the back.

Midway’s attorney will draft a preliminary agreement, then the city will begin negotiating with developers on the specifics of each project.