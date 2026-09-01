Wasatch Mountain State Park cancels annual apple harvest

Wasatch Mountain State Park has canceled its annual apple harvest.

The park shared on social media Monday the lack of winter snow followed by freezing spring temperatures led to significant apple loss.

In May Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency for crop losses caused by freezing temperatures in 10 counties.

Apricots, sweet and tart cherries, plums, peaches, pears and apples suffered almost total losses in Utah this year.

While the Huber Grove apple harvest has been canceled, Wasatch Mountain State Park visitors can still walk through the orchard and visit the park for other fall activities.