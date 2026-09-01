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Wasatch Mountain State Park cancels annual apple harvest

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:43 PM MDT
A sign promoting the annual apple harvest at Huber Grove in Wasatch Mountain State Park.
Utah State Parks
A sign promoting the annual apple harvest at Huber Grove in Wasatch Mountain State Park.

The historic Huber Grove in Wasatch County lost its apple crop this year after abnormal temperatures.

Wasatch Mountain State Park has canceled its annual apple harvest.

The park shared on social media Monday the lack of winter snow followed by freezing spring temperatures led to significant apple loss.

In May Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency for crop losses caused by freezing temperatures in 10 counties.

Apricots, sweet and tart cherries, plums, peaches, pears and apples suffered almost total losses in Utah this year.

While the Huber Grove apple harvest has been canceled, Wasatch Mountain State Park visitors can still walk through the orchard and visit the park for other fall activities.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver