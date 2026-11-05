October rains raise Wasatch Back reservoir levels, help summer runoff

Deer Creek State Park reports water levels rose to over 50% full in October. That’s an increase of more than 6,600 acre-feet between Oct. 6 and Nov. 5, enough to fill more than 3,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Rockport Reservoir rose from 35% to 41% capacity in the last month, a change of nearly 600 acre-feet.

Other Wasatch Back reservoirs saw little to no increase in October.

Lake Powell levels have also been increasing. Since Oct. 1, the lake has risen 17 feet. That’s enough to fill the Jordanelle Reservoir more than three times.

But, the levels are still not enough for the state park to relocate the Bullfrog Marina, which was temporarily moved to deeper water earlier this summer. Lake levels must be about 3,600 feet for the marina to reopen. Lake Powell was just over 3,500 feet in early November.

Overall, state reservoir totals are still below normal for this time of year. However, water officials say the fall rain will still help with soil moisture and the spring runoff season, in turn filling reservoirs.