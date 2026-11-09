House District 59 race remains close, results expected Nov. 17

Democrat Celeste Johnson and Republican Luke Searle have been neck and neck since ballots started coming in on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The two are vying for the Utah House District 59 seat, which covers Wasatch County, Park City and parts of the Snyderville Basin. Johnson had a narrow lead on election night, then trailed Searle late Nov. 4.

Johnson is now ahead again at 51%, 322 votes ahead of Searle. Johnson has dominated in Summit County. Searle is more popular with Wasatch County voters.

But there are ballots left to count.

Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger told KPCW there were 1,205 ballots left to count as of Monday afternoon. She said Wasatch County won’t post final ballot counts until the state’s Nov. 17 canvass deadline, when all results are certified.

Summit County has more than 500 ballots to cure, which involves notifying voters of issues with their ballots and allowing them to correct mistakes.

Johnson said she’s grateful to residents for voting and to clerks’ offices for being diligent.

“I am incredibly grateful for county clerk’s offices who are doing their very best to get votes counted and to do so in a way that we know our votes are safe,” she said.

Searle agreed.

“It’s going to be close, so that’s why we want to just make sure that everybody’s voice is heard,” he said.

Searle and Johnson encouraged voters going through the curing process to make sure their vote counts.

