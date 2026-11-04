Wasatch Back Democrats hold narrow leads in 2 Utah House races

Preliminary election results show Republican Luke Searle and Democrat Celeste Johnson neck-and-neck in the race for Utah House District 59, separated by just 25 votes. The seat covers Wasatch County, Park City and part of the Snyderville Basin.

Summit County voters favor Johnson while more Wasatch County residents have supported Searle.

Democrat Zane Woolstenhulme narrowly leads incumbent Republican Tiara Auxier in state House District 4. Woolstenhulme, the former Oakley mayor, has garnered about 52% of votes across Summit, Morgan and Rich counties.

Auxier has represented House District 4 since 2025 , when the Utah GOP chose her after Rep. Kera Birkeland stepped down.

She’s ahead in Morgan and Rich counties by about 1,600 votes. However, Woolstenhulme leads in Summit County by almost 2,000 votes.

1 of 3 — Luke Searle.jpg Wasatch councilmember Luke Searle Luke Searle 2 of 3 — Zane Woolstenhulme Zane Woolstenhulme Zane Woolstenhulme 3 of 3 — Tiara Auxier Tiara Auxier Tiara Auxier

Republican Sen. Ron Winterton leads Forward Party candidate Annette McRae with 65% of votes in Senate District 20. The seat represents parts of Summit and Wasatch counties and stretches to the east side of the state.

Winterton has been in the Utah Senate since 2019. According to her website , McRae comes from an “oilfield family” and is a mother of five.

Summit County favored McRae while Wasatch, Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah voters largely supported Winterton.

In the 3rd Congressional District, which covers all of Summit and Wasatch counties, incumbent Republican Celeste Maloy has been declared the winner. She garnered almost 58% of voter support.

In state House District 23, incumbent Democrat Hoang Nguyen held onto her seat with 83% of the vote. Incumbent Scott Chew also retained his seat in State House District 68 with 85% of voter support.

The districts represent slivers of Summit County.

More election results are expected Wednesday afternoon.