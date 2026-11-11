Hundreds honor service members at Wasatch County GOP Veterans Day ceremony

People of all ages come to the Commemorative Air Force Museum for the Wasatch County GOP’s second annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The event included flyovers, a rendition of “Thank You Military” by Soldier Hollow Charter School fifth graders and a silent auction.

All proceeds benefit Red, White and Brave, a new nonprofit associated with Black Rifle Coffee Company to support local veterans.

Wasatch County GOP Vice Chair Patty Sprunt said the event is “not political” and started to better recognize local veterans.

“We felt like we know that in the past there's been Memorial Day events,” Sprunt said. “We do a lot of things at Fourth of July, but we felt like our veterans maybe weren't getting the recognition that we felt like they needed.”

Sprunt hoped the event made veterans feel appreciated. Her father and father-in-law both served in World War II.

“For me, it's an ultimate sacrifice, not likened to our savior who sacrificed for all mankind, but the fact that people will willingly step up, not knowing what they might face, is, to me, the epitome of patriotism,” Sprunt said. “So when I see them, I feel my heart is full of gratitude.”

Park City pilot and veteran Skip Slyfield took part in a “missing man” formation, an aerial salute honoring fallen service members.

“It's really good to get together and honor those who went in front of us,” Slyfield said. “And we really appreciate it when people come out and tell us and thank us.”

Soldier Hollow Charter School fifth grader John Quinn said the ceremony inspired him to consider joining the Air Force someday.

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW A flyover during the ceremony.

“I think that it meant a lot to us singing,” Quinn said. “I think my favorite part was probably the Star-Spangled Banner. I have a lot of relatives in the military, so it was really special for me.”

Sprunt hopes the event becomes a long-lasting tradition.

