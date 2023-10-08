© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Pat Metheny Interview | October 13, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published October 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT

I had the honor of talking with one of my all-time favorite jazz artists! Pat Metheny is one of the most intelligent and thoughtful people I have ever spoken with. Be sure to catch this show!

What a talent! 20 Grammy Awards, 53 Albums! Don't miss his "Dream Box" tour going on right now. He'll perform at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City October 18-21.

Here is a link to his website with the tour schedule.

I am also including this YouTube video of an interview he did with Rick Beato. It is almost 2 hours long and is quite technical musically, but it will give you great insight about how intelligent and well-spoken Pat Metheny is.

Here is the playlist for the show:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector