Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Military Jazz | November 10, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published November 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST
Shutterstock

Let's honor our Veterans by playing military jazz!

Did you know that the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines all have jazz bands??? Well it's time to hear them to celebrate Veterans' Day on Rich Tones Jazz!

You'll also hear some familiar tunes by John Williams, the acclaimed composer and arranger who has Academy Awards for his scores. On this show he is actually directing one of the military groups, but is not the branch of the military that he was a member of... listen to the show and you'll find out which branch he was in back in 1952.

Here's the playlist for the show:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
