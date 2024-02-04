© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

CTI Records Sampler | February 9, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published February 4, 2024 at 9:30 AM MST

Creed Taylor Created Quite The Record Label!

CTI Records (Creed Taylor Incorporated) is a jazz record label founded in 1967 by Creed Taylor. CTI was a subsidiary of A&M before becoming independent in 1970. Its first album was A Day in the Life by guitarist Wes Montgomery in 1967. You'll hear that title song in my show. The label was known for its unique album-cover photography.

Here is my playlist for the show:

And here is a playlist from Spotify with ALL of the CTI Albums:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector