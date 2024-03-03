© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

The Tonight Show Band Leaders | March 8, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published March 3, 2024 at 9:00 AM MST
Doc Severinsen & The Tonight Show Band

Those bands had some great players and leaders! Let's listen!

Remember Skitch Henderson, Tommy Newsom, and Milton DeLugg? How about Max Weinberg, Branford Marsalis and Kevin Eubanks? I'm sure you remember Doc Severinsen! What great music they all created on the Tonight Show.

I'll give you a little history of the bands and their leaders and sample some tunes. Plus I'll play some songs from some other late night TV bands as well.

Here's the playlist:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector