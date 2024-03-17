The Brecker Brothers | March 22, 2024
These two brothers made quite the names for themselves! Let's hear them play!
Randy and Michael Brecker started out playing solo, but then came together, thanks to Arista Records. They made 5 albums together from 1975 to 1981, and then did two more albums together later after going on their own.
Randy is the older by 4 years and plays the trumpet and flugelhorn. Michael played the saxophone and flute. Michael died of a rare form of leukemia in 2007, cutting short an incredible jazz legacy. Randy is still going strong, and has just finished playing on his wife's new album. Her name is Ada Rovatti, and plays the saxophone.
I'll play a wide variety of their music for you on this show. Here is the playlist: