Profile: Charles Lloyd | April 12, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published April 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT

86-Year old Charles Lloyd just released his 78th album, and it's a winner!

Downbeat Magazine's critics just gave his new album 4 1/2 Stars out of 5. It's called: "The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow." I'll play one cut from it on this show, plus a bunch of his other music, even from the 60's.

He's known mostly for his saxophone, but also plays the flute.

Here's the Playlist for the show:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
