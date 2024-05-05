© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazzy Beatles 3.0 | May 10, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published May 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Jazzy Beatles 3.0
Jazzy Beatles 3.0

Every year I find covers of Beatles songs performed by Jazz musicians!

I've got a new show of Jazzy Beatles for you. Let's hear Stanley Turrentine's highly orchestrated cover of "Hey Jude", Chick Corea and Gary Burton playing "Eleanor Rigby", and an amazing medley of The Fab Four's tunes by guitar-master, Tommy Emmanuel.

Here's the playlist:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
