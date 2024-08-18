© 2024 KPCW

Celebrating Joey DeFrancesco | August 23, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published August 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT

Joey DeFrancesco died on August 25, 2022 - just 2 years ago. Let's honor him tonight.

Joey was one of the most loved and well-respected jazz organ players ever to come along. I had the honor of interviewing him for my show back in May of 2022, just 3 months before he died.

I wanted to replay this show to honor him and showcase his incredible talent, not only on the organ, but also on the trumpet and saxophone.

Check out this video of him with his hero, Jimmy Smith:

Here's the playlist:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
