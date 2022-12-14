Residents evacuated in Old Town condo fire

Multiple fire trucks raced to the Town Pointe condominium complex at 1000 Park Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to Greg Parks, who is an HOA manager for Park City Lodging, which manages Town Pointe condos, the fire started in Building B on the second floor. The fire spread to the third floor and attic. Parks said the fire was caused by an electrical issue in a vacant unit.

There are 17 units in the building. Everyone was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

A bus was sent to the scene to serve as a warm place for evacuees to stay until they can go back inside.