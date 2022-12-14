© 2022 KPCW

Park City

Residents evacuated in Old Town condo fire

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST
Firefighters at Town Pointe condo fire 12.14.22.jpg
Greg Parks
Firefighers at the Town Pointe condos on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The fire was reported just after 3pm Wednesday afternoon

Multiple fire trucks raced to the Town Pointe condominium complex at 1000 Park Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to Greg Parks, who is an HOA manager for Park City Lodging, which manages Town Pointe condos, the fire started in Building B on the second floor. The fire spread to the third floor and attic. Parks said the fire was caused by an electrical issue in a vacant unit.

There are 17 units in the building. Everyone was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

A bus was sent to the scene to serve as a warm place for evacuees to stay until they can go back inside.

Town Pointe fire 12.14.22 2.JPG
KPCW
/

Park City Park City Fire District
Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller
