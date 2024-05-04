Pinebrook community event teaches locals about fire safety

The Pinebrook Fire Safety Committee was formed in 2018 to improve forest health, fire safety and home resilience in the neighborhood. Co-chair Don Brown said since then the committee has made 100 acres of the area’s 600 acres of open lands more wildfire-resistant.

The committee also put together a fire safety event for locals to learn about fire safety measures they can implement at their homes. At the event, Alec Capehart from the Park City Fire District said the district offers a free wood chipping service. The program only accepts logs shorter than six feet with a diameter of six inches or less. This year the district will leave the chips with an owner if they request it.

“Needs to be understood that these aren’t high-quality mulch chips that it's going through an industrial chipper," Capehart said. "So there's going to be different species of material, everything from weeds to Sage to Pine, Aspen.”

Johnny Cocca from the Park City Fire District said starting May 15, locals can also have a district member tour their home to point out things they can do to decrease fire risk.

Representatives from State Farm Insurance also attended the event to outline guidelines homes need to meet to get homeowner’s insurance. Scott Ward with State Farm said homeowners should think of the 30 feet of defensible space surrounding a home when thinking of reducing wildfire risk. He said homeowners should clean up fallen trees and branches and make sure trees aren’t hanging over the house or deck. Cleaning leaves out of the gutter and removing items from under decks will also reduce fire risk.

Brown said the fire safety committee is still working on getting state grant money so it can reimburse locals who make efforts to reduce wildfire risk on their property.