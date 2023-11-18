School's out, winter's in at Woodward's fifth grand opening

Hundreds packed the magic carpet at Woodward Friday at 1 p.m. to get their first laps at the jib park and other features serviced by the Gateway conveyor.

Woodward Park City The Gateway conveyor lift opened at 1 p.m., servicing the terrain above.

“A little bit loose, loose laps, but we’re jibbin’ and everybody’s stoked,” said snowboarder Brandon Gallagher said, who says he’s at Woodward five or six days a week.

Woodward General Manager Gar Traynor called the turnout “incredible.”

“You know, being able to get this many people up in the jib park, just having fun, as well as a whole host of people indoors having a blast. So yes, it's a really good vibe, really good energy, the kids are having fun,” he said.

You could have filled a classroom many times over with the number of groms who turned out. And there’s an even bigger celebration Saturday.

The park opens at 9 a.m., with tubing, live music and short film premieres.

Snowboarding pros like Hailey Langland, Jamie Anderson, Danny Davis, Red Gerard and Todd Richards will be there to meet and greet fans and hand out prizes.

Woodward Park City Lundquist hits a box Nov. 17, 2023.

Pro skier with LINE skis Taylor Brooke Lundquist will be out there too.

“Opening day was insane, a lot of people showed up,” she said. “The setup is awesome: it's like a little skatepark vibe.”

With so many people on one carpet, she said everyone was able to cheer for each other.

“It’s a blast. Come to Woody’s,” Lundquist laughed.

Traynor says other terrain will open as soon as conditions allow, which is always a tossup.

“We're really fortunate we got some really good temperatures for four or five days, about 10 days ago. And then comes the plan of how to preserve that through those warm weather patterns that we had,” he said.

But, hotter-than-normal conditions do make for soft landings.

Woodward Park City The big celebration happens Nov. 18.

Woodward's special winter events

· November 18: Peace Park & Friends with Danny Davis

· December 9: Get Reel with Rob Roethler

· December 16: Burton Mystery Series

· December 17: Zeb Powell Takeover

· December 22: Subaru Shred with Santa

· January 23-26: USASA Rail Jam, Slopestyle & Halfpipe Series

· February 17: Dang Roller Derby

· March 23: Peace Park Pop Off

· March 24: Ladies Laps with Brita Sigourney

· March 29-30: Jill Perkins’ Woodward Round Up Mini Pipe Invitational