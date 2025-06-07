Here’s who’s running for office in Wasatch County this year

Candidates across the county had until June 6 to file.

Heber City has elections for mayor and two city council seats.

The mayoral candidates are incumbent Mayor Heidi Franco, Councilmember Scott Phillips and resident Mike Hewlett.

Councilmember Yvonne Barney is running for reelection. Joining her in the race for two at-large seats on the council are Morgan Murdock, Nick Lopez, Lori Rutland, Corey Noyes, Christen Thompson, Jami Hewlett and Ken Davis.

Midway will also elect a mayor and two councilmembers.

City Councilmember Craig Simons is running for mayor, along with Richard Stocking and Miller Thomas Wright. Councilmember Lisa Orme filed for the mayoral race on Tuesday but withdrew on Friday.

For Midway City Council, Andy Garland, Craig Knight, Randy Lundin, Genene Probst and Starr Stratford all entered the race. Councilmember JC Simonsen is running for another term.

In Hideout, the mayor and two council seats are on the ballot.

Interim mayor Ralph Severini and town councilmember Chris Baier are seeking the mayor role.

Alycia Skousen, Doug Silver, J.D. Cronin, Brian George Cooper and Tanya Brady entered the council race.

Hideout will also choose an interim councilmember June 12. Silver, Cronin, Cooper and Skousen all applied for the role.

In Wallsburg, town councilmember Rohn Hortin is running unopposed for a two-year term on the town council. Councilmember Terri Eisel and residents Elliot Anderson and Peter Nielsen are competing for two four-year terms. Wallsburg is the only town in Wasatch County not electing a mayor this year.

In Daniel, Scott Kohler is running unopposed for another term as mayor. Town councilmember Eric Bennett is running unopposed for a two-year council term, and Brooke Rose, Stefanie Grady and Councilmember Jon Blotter are vying for two four-year terms.

Primary elections Aug. 12 will narrow the field in some races ahead of municipal elections Nov. 4.

