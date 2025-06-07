Utah County man found dead at Wasatch Mountain State Park campground

Wasatch County Undersheriff Josh Probst said deputies responded to the park early Thursday and found Johnson had died.

“On the morning of June 5, approximately 8:30 a.m., our dispatch center received calls reporting an adult male who was unresponsive at the Chalet Campground,” he said.

The group had been camping there for a couple of days, and Johnson was sleeping alone in a trailer.

Probst said Johnson was burning charcoal for heat inside the trailer.

“While the state medical examiner’s office will determine official cause of death, of course, carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected,” Probst said.

He offered his condolences to Johnson’s family and the youth group.

Probst also asked recreators to be careful about ventilation while burning fuel.

“Being sensitive to the family and those affected, I think the public safety message is just a reminder to the public: anytime you’re using fuel-burning heat sources, they have no place in enclosures,” he said.

Friends of the family posted an online fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

In a message on the website, friends said Johnson was “the kind of person who would stop whatever he was doing to help a neighbor, offer a smile to a stranger or spend hours cheering up a friend.”

The fundraising page states he is survived by his wife and four children.