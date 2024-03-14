Diggins makes American history, Brennan wins bronze in Norway

The medal is one of Norwegian skiing’s highest awards for competitors.

Following the World Cup competition Sunday, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway presented Diggins with the medal. The honor has previously gone to cross country, ski jumping, biathlon and Nordic combined athletes from Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Japan, Poland and France.

Also in Norway, Park City resident and cross country skier Rosie Brennan achieved her career-long goal of finishing top three in every World Cup event: skate and classic and sprint and distance.

Brennan finished third today at the Drammen [DRAH-men] city sprints to finalize that goal and achieve her first-ever sprint podium.

The U.S. Cross Country Team now gears up for the final event of the season in Falun, Sweden, where Diggins will compete to protect her overall title.