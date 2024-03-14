© 2024 KPCW

Diggins makes American history, Brennan wins bronze in Norway

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 14, 2024 at 2:30 PM MDT
Rosie Brennan during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
@dustinsatloff // @usskiteam
Rosie Brennan during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cross country skier Jessie Diggins made history as the first American to receive the coveted Holmenkollen Medal.

The medal is one of Norwegian skiing’s highest awards for competitors.

Following the World Cup competition Sunday, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway presented Diggins with the medal. The honor has previously gone to cross country, ski jumping, biathlon and Nordic combined athletes from Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Japan, Poland and France.

Also in Norway, Park City resident and cross country skier Rosie Brennan achieved her career-long goal of finishing top three in every World Cup event: skate and classic and sprint and distance.

Brennan finished third today at the Drammen [DRAH-men] city sprints to finalize that goal and achieve her first-ever sprint podium.

The U.S. Cross Country Team now gears up for the final event of the season in Falun, Sweden, where Diggins will compete to protect her overall title.
