New Park City campaign encourages intentional kindness, community connection

Caren Bell, the founder of Kept Current and now Kept Kind™ is also a KPCW volunteer DJ. She’s just launched a new website she hopes will help the community celebrate kindness.

Bell says the initiative July 25 to July 27 and will include surprise giveaways, spontaneous gestures and free events all designed to spark kindness and bring people together.

“We so often talk about all the issues that we have around town,” Bell said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “We talk about how we're going to solve our problems with traffic and affordable housing and development. But what we don't do often is really just intentionally focus on the things that bring us together. So, this campaign is really meant to be a weekend of just random acts of kindness that we all do for each other.”

She has several volunteers who have been writing kindness notes and making art pieces to be left around town closer to Pioneer Day.

“Maybe you'll go and check out a book at the library and out falls like a really nice note that somebody in the community wrote for you,” she said.

She adds local businesses are donating to the cause and residents can also provide financial support that will be used to purchase gift cards for local restaurants, groceries and gas.

Bell is also looking for people who can donate their time. A few more volunteer days are scheduled at the Weedon Family Ranch to help make kind notes and prepare surprise gifts to be placed around town for the July 24 weekend.

A link to register is online at kpcw.org.