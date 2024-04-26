© 2024 KPCW

Park City Main Street water line replacement continues

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published April 26, 2024 at 3:40 PM MDT
The water line on Park City's Main Street is being replaced.
Kristine Weller
The water line on Park City's Main Street is being replaced.

Construction on Park City's Main Street to replace the water line is almost finished.

Various blocks of Park City’s Main Street have closed since the beginning of April while crews replace the water line.

The installation of the new main line from Heber Avenue to 5th Street is now complete. 5th Street is no open from Main Street and will continue to be one-way eastbound.

Friday and next week, crews will fill and test the water line. Crew will begin installing tie-in lines to individual properties starting Monday. The sidewalk on the west side of Main Street will be closed from Heber Avenue to the Bear Bench through May 3. Businesses will still be accessible.

Construction is scheduled to finish by July 1.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller