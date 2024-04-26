Park City Main Street water line replacement continues

Various blocks of Park City’s Main Street have closed since the beginning of April while crews replace the water line.

The installation of the new main line from Heber Avenue to 5th Street is now complete. 5th Street is no open from Main Street and will continue to be one-way eastbound.

Friday and next week, crews will fill and test the water line. Crew will begin installing tie-in lines to individual properties starting Monday. The sidewalk on the west side of Main Street will be closed from Heber Avenue to the Bear Bench through May 3. Businesses will still be accessible.

Construction is scheduled to finish by July 1.