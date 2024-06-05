How the public can help decide on wildlife management

The council is responsible for deciding how the state's wildlife species are managed.

There are five Regional Advisory Councils across the state, each consisting of 12-15 members.

The members, who are unpaid volunteers, can serve up to four years on the council.

At each of the six public meetings per year, RAC members discuss proposals from Division of Wildlife Resources biologists on hunting, fishing and wildlife management in Utah.

There is one RAC position open for nominations for an agriculture representative in the northeastern region.

Nominations can be submitted through June 19.

To fill the current vacancy, you must:



Live in the northeastern region of Utah

Contact an agriculture group or organization in the northeastern region and ask that they nominate you to serve in the vacancy you’d like to fill.

Have the nominating group or organization submit the nomination before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

The new northeastern region RAC member will begin their unpaid term during the July/August RAC meetings. For more information, to apply, or to submit a nomination, visit the DWR website.