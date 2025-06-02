Danny Glasser joins field of candidates in Park City Council race

Before moving to Park City, Glasser spent years working at startups and in the entertainment technology sector in Los Angeles.

Glasser and his family regularly visited Park City for decades and then settled in Park Meadows in 2020.

He later became chief executive officer of the National Ability Center (NAC). There he led the nonprofit through final approvals for the McGrath Mountain Center, which involved working with Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts.

“I’m one who strongly believes that time is the most valuable asset we have,” Glasser said.

Glasser said he’s frustrated with the time it has taken the city to advance initiatives like the Park City Senior Center, the Bonanza Park five-acre property and solving the area’s many transportation challenges.

Since leaving the NAC in 2023, he has volunteered with other local nonprofits and ran for the Park City Board of Education.

He lost the election but said his motivation was to oust the incumbent board members, all of whom withdrew prior to the election.

“I learned a lot in that process, but I think that the council is more of what I’ve wanted to do for a little while, it just wasn’t the right time at that moment,” he said.

Glasser would like the city council to take more action and learn from mistakes.

“I think I’ve demonstrated in my career that I’m able to find ways to build alliances and move things along at a rapid pace, and that’s really that emphasis of time you can't get back,” he said. “You have to move... And if it’s the wrong move, not the end of the world. You get information and now you’re going to make a better choice as you go and adjust it. The worst thing is to do nothing.”

Glasser is the sixth person to announce their intent to run for Park City Council, joining incumbents Jeremy Rubell and Tana Toly, along with Diego Zegarra, Ian Hartley and Molly Miller.

“It’s a really good lineup of people,” Glasser said. “I think that bodes well for the community and I’m excited to get going.”

If five or more candidates file to run before the June 6 deadline, a primary election Aug. 12 will cut the candidate list to four ahead of the Nov. 4 municipal election.