© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Japanese Female Pianists | February 14, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published February 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
Vladimir Yazev
/
Shutterstock

There are a number of talented Japanese jazz pianists who happen to be women.Let's hear some of these great talents!

There is an odd preponderance (in my opinion) of Japanese women jazz piano artists. I was truly shocked at the number when I was doing my research. There is a wide age-range as well as diverse styles and techniques. I hope you enjoy this small journey into this genre.

Here's the playlist:

Tags
Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector