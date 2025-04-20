© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

International Jazz Day 2025 | April 25, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published April 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
UNESCO
/
www.jazzday.com

Every year I send you traveling around the world of jazz!

April 30 is the official celebration of International Jazz Day each year. Rich Tones Jazz is the only official celebration of the day in the State of Utah!

I will send you to six of the seven continents to embrace the diversity of jazz. And here is a link to some jazz from Antarctica, too!

Click HERE for the Official International Jazz Day website.

And here is the Playlist for the show - Enjoy!

Tags
Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector