More New Releases! | June 27, 2025

Rich has been around music all his life. His dad had a swing band in the 1940’s and played saxophones and clarinets. Rich played one of those clarinets in grade school band, and also took up the guitar in high school. But never was a jazz player. Instead, he listened! RichTones Curated Jazz on KPCW gives our listeners a new perspective on jazz.

While attending Stanford University Rich's roommate, Ian McIlraith, was a jazz saxophone player who was familiar with many jazz players and songs. Ian really educated him about jazz; he taught him how to listen closely for different artists’ playing styles and he introduced him to the classic jazz standards.

He honed his listening skills by attending many concerts and jazz festivals. Some of the people and places Rich remembers are Mike Stern at The Regatta Bar at the Charles Hotel in Cambridge, MA; Milt Jackson at The Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach, CA; Bill Frisell at The Blue Note in NYC; local combos at The Green Mill in Chicago; and The Blue Room in Kansas City’s Jazz District, just to name a few. In addition, Rich was able to see performances by Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and many more.

If you’re new to jazz, Rich Tones will introduce you to new players and sounds; if you’re already a jazz buff, Rich Tones will give you a new personal perspective on the genre.