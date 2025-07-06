© 2025 KPCW

Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Cancer Jazz | July 11, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published July 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Shutterstock

I've chosen 10 Jazz Players under the Sign of Cancer for you to hear!

Let's celebrate some great musicians born between June 21 and July 22!

Here's the playlist:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
