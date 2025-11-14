© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scholar Circle event to showcase Park City student achievements

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published November 14, 2025 at 9:02 AM MST
Park City High School students use one of three flight simulators. Each simulator uses new AI-based pilot training software that simulates air traffic control and sounds like a real person.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Park City High School students use one of three flight simulators. Each simulator uses new AI-based pilot training software that simulates air traffic control and sounds like a real person.

Park City students will show off skills they’ve learned through school programs at a Park City Education Foundation showcase this month.

Every year, the Park City Education Foundation hosts a student showcase.

Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Billow said it features a panel of Park City High School students involved in extracurriculars like music, drama and photography and Career and Technical Education programs like aviation and the culinary arts.

“We have a panel asking them questions about, what does it mean to have these programs that are kind of outside of the core? What does it mean to you and your passions as a student?” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman will join the panel to answer questions about programs.

The Scholar Circle, a group of local education donors, will host the showcase that’s open to potential members as well.

“You get to really hear what your donations are doing, you know? Boots on the ground for these students and how it is helping them decide what they might want to study in college, or if they want to go straight to trade school,” Billow said.

The showcase is Wednesday, Nov. 19, at the Pendry Park City from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and registration is required.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller