Scholar Circle event to showcase Park City student achievements

Every year, the Park City Education Foundation hosts a student showcase.

Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Billow said it features a panel of Park City High School students involved in extracurriculars like music, drama and photography and Career and Technical Education programs like aviation and the culinary arts.

“We have a panel asking them questions about, what does it mean to have these programs that are kind of outside of the core? What does it mean to you and your passions as a student?” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman will join the panel to answer questions about programs.

The Scholar Circle , a group of local education donors, will host the showcase that’s open to potential members as well.

“You get to really hear what your donations are doing, you know? Boots on the ground for these students and how it is helping them decide what they might want to study in college, or if they want to go straight to trade school,” Billow said.