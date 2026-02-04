Deer Valley to open record number of ski runs for 2025-2026 season

The resort says it is pushing to drop the rope on 202 total runs.

On Wednesday, the resort opened 132 runs. That tops last winter’s record number of ski runs of 123.

On days when the resort opens a new trail and gets closer to its record, it will also drop the price of half-day tickets. That means if 132 runs are open, a half-day ticket will cost $132. Half-day access begins at 12:30 p.m. and tickets will be available starting at noon at Deer Valley’s ticket office.

Skiers can only buy full-day tickets online, which are priced around $300 a day depending on the day.

For season and Ikon passholders, Deer Valley is offering its signature turkey chili at a discounted price that mirrors the day’s run count. That means if 132 runs are open, passholders can get a bowl of chili for $1.32. The chili offer is only available at the East Village Lodge for passholders who have skied and scanned their pass that day.

Deer Valley is a financial supporter of KPCW.