KPCW Full-Time Digital Media Director

At KPCW, our mission is to inform, connect and inspire the Wasatch Back. We’re looking for a driven digital specialist who can harness multiple forms of media to create compelling content across KPCW's digital platforms.

KPCW is the Wasatch Back's NPR member station and a top source for trusted local news, eclectic music and community engagement in Utah's Summit and Wasatch counties. The Digital Content Director will collaborate with the news department, on-air content producers, the underwriting department and community development and marketing team to produce digital content which furthers KPCW's mission. This position offers competitive pay, great benefits and the chance to work in a collaborative environment surrounded by mountain views.

Responsibilities



Create, curate, source, prepare and edit content and materials for publishing and sharing across all KPCW digital and social media platforms

Collaborate with KPCW’s team of news reporters, content producers and other station staff to identify opportunities for developing digital content elements that will enhance the quality of our digital stories, on-air programs, strategic endeavors and other digital productions

Curating and distributing KPCW’s weekday and Sunday morning newsletter, "The Local," and other special email newsletters, as necessary

Work with underwriting and marketing departments to create and manage digital advertising in both the newsletter and website

Collate and monitor analytics across digital platforms to identify trends, activity and engagement which informs news, production and marketing decisions

Create original video content for YouTube and social media channels and work with the production department to provide online streaming for live broadcasts and special events

Identify opportunities for connecting with our community and our audience via digital media channels

Maintain awareness of best practices in digital media creation and general website maintenance

Experience and Qualifications



Three years professional social and digital content experience required

Two years experience in a professional journalism environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Skilled in graphic, audio and video editing using Adobe Creative Suite or similar editing tools

Experience using website content management systems such as Grove, WordPress or similar tools

Familiarity with Mailchimp, Constant Contact, iContact or similar email newsletter publication tools

Experience with digital analytics/marketing, in particular GA4 and Google Ad Manager

Light coding experience (HTML, CSS, JS, PHP)

Benefits



401(k) matching

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off