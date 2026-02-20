Alex Ferreira wins gold in men’s Olympic freeski halfpipe

At 31, Ferreira is the oldest American to ever win Olympic gold in the event.

In halfpipe, skiers get three runs to earn their highest score, only one run counts. Ferreira, originally from Aspen, Colorado, finished his third run with a 93.75 to land in first ahead of Estonia’s Henry Sildaru and Canada’s Brendan Mackay.

Fellow Westminster alum and U.S. skier Nick Goepper landed just off the podium after a crash in his third run.

The victory is Ferreira’s third Olympic medal in halfpipe. The skier took silver at the 2018 Games in South Korea and bronze at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Ferreira and Goepper are two of more than 80 Utah athletes competing at the 2026 Olympics.

The Milan Cortina Games end with the closing ceremony Sunday. The 2026 Paralympics begin March 6.