Alex Ferreira wins gold in men’s Olympic freeski halfpipe

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:51 PM MST
Gold medalist United States' Alex Ferreira celebrates his win after the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Gold medalist United States' Alex Ferreira celebrates his win after the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.

Three-time Olympian and Westminster graduate Alex Ferreira took home gold at the men’s freeski halfpipe Friday in Livigno, Italy.

At 31, Ferreira is the oldest American to ever win Olympic gold in the event.

In halfpipe, skiers get three runs to earn their highest score, only one run counts. Ferreira, originally from Aspen, Colorado, finished his third run with a 93.75 to land in first ahead of Estonia’s Henry Sildaru and Canada’s Brendan Mackay.

Fellow Westminster alum and U.S. skier Nick Goepper landed just off the podium after a crash in his third run.

The victory is Ferreira’s third Olympic medal in halfpipe. The skier took silver at the 2018 Games in South Korea and bronze at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Ferreira and Goepper are two of more than 80 Utah athletes competing at the 2026 Olympics.

The Milan Cortina Games end with the closing ceremony Sunday. The 2026 Paralympics begin March 6.
Sports Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
