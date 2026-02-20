Utah speed skater earns first Olympic medal in short track

The skater originally from Tacoma, Washington, circled the track 13.5 times in just over 2 minutes and 32 seconds to earn bronze.

She finished about .1 seconds behind Korea’s Minjeong Choi and just over a half second behind Gilli Kim, also from Korea.

The 24-year-old was the only American to make the semifinals. Two more Utah skaters, Kamryn Lute and Kristen Santos-Griswold, finished fifth in their quarterfinal heats, just missing the semis. She is also the first American to make it to a short track speed skating podium since 2010.

Stoddard’s previous best Olympic finish was 7th place in the 1,000-meter skate at the 2022 Beijing Games.

The speed skater is one of more than 80 athletes representing Utah at the 2026 Olympics. The Games continue through Sunday before the Paralympics begin March 6.