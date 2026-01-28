Co-Host and Co-Producer for This Green Earth

About the Show:

This Green Earth is KPCW’s weekly program exploring the science, politics, economics, ethics and personal stories behind our changing environment. Each episode dives into the pressing issues of climate change, conservation, ecology, energy, and sustainability—locally in Utah’s Wasatch Back and globally. The show’s mission is to inform, engage, and inspire listeners to better understand the natural world and the environmental challenges we face.

Role Overview:

We are seeking a dedicated and curious co-host and co-producer to join the This Green Earth team. This role involves booking and interviewing leading scientists, policymakers, authors, advocates, and community members, bringing diverse voices and credible perspectives to conversations about the environment and climate.

Key Responsibilities:

Contact experts, researchers, authors, and community leaders to schedule weekly guest appearances.

Organize and coordinate 2 to 3 guests per week, ensuring high-quality and thought-provoking content for 52 shows per year.

Deliver articulate, engaging, and professional on-air hosting and interviews.

Prepare well-researched questions and maintain strong journalistic standards.

Collaborate on show planning, scripting, and editing.

Support audio production and radio editing tasks as needed.

Leverage familiarity with Summit and Wasatch communities to highlight local voices and issues.

Contribute to creating accessible, compelling, and informative programming.

Qualifications:

Excellent public speaking, interviewing, and on-air skills.

Strong professional writing and research abilities.

Knowledge of environmental issues, science communication, and public policy

Experience in broadcast, podcast, or radio production ideal.

Proficiency with audio editing and production tools.

Proven ability to research, contact, and book guests for a talk show or interview program.

Familiarity with the Summit and Wasatch communities ideal.

Strong organizational skills and great attention to detail.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to jobs@kpcw.org. Please note, no calls or in-person applications will be accepted.