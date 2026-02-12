© 2026 KPCW

Wasatch County prepares to welcome new Sages and Seekers class

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 12, 2026 at 2:31 PM MST
The Park City Library is recruiting participants in the debut of the Sage and Seekers program starting April 1.
sagesandseekers.org
/
Elly Katz
The class is meant to foster meaningful conversations between adults and teens.

The Wasatch County Library and the Live Like Sam Foundation are preparing for the fourth Sages and Seekers class next month.

Sages are Wasatch County residents 55 and older, while seekers are teens ages 13 to 18. Both age groups are encouraged to register for the intergenerational program.

Registration is open through Feb. 26 on the library’s website.

The class begins March 2.
