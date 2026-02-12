Wasatch County prepares to welcome new Sages and Seekers class

The Wasatch County Library and the Live Like Sam Foundation are preparing for the fourth Sages and Seekers class next month.

The eight-session class is meant to foster meaningful conversations and build bridges between adults and teens.

Sages are Wasatch County residents 55 and older, while seekers are teens ages 13 to 18. Both age groups are encouraged to register for the intergenerational program.

Registration is open through Feb. 26 on the library’s website.

The class begins March 2.