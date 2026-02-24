‘Planetary Parade,’ super moons to grace Utah night skies

The planets will align for what astronomers call a “Planetary Parade" Saturday.

On Feb. 28, six planets will be visible in the night sky: Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Jupiter.

In Utah, the planets will appear shortly after sunset on the southwest horizon.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said Mercury, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye, with Venus being the brightest.

Uranus and Neptune will be visible with telescopes.

The following week, Utah and much of North America will experience a total lunar eclipse.

On March 3, the Earth will pass between the moon and the sun, shadowing the moon before sunrise that morning.

Other astronomical events in 2026 include a full blue moon on May 31, the Perseid meteor shower starting Aug. 12, Geminid meteor shower starting Dec. 13 and a Christmas Eve super moon Dec. 24.