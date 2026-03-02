© 2026 KPCW

An attempt to ‘stop the flag wars’ in Utah quietly advances on Capitol Hill

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 2, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall hosts the annual raising of the pride flag at City Hall in 2025. A bill before the Utah Legislature would allow the city to keep its ceremonial pride flag while imposing new restrictions on where it can fly.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall hosts the annual raising of the pride flag at City Hall in 2025. A bill before the Utah Legislature would allow the city to keep its ceremonial pride flag while imposing new restrictions on where it can fly.

GOP sponsor says bill seeks to strike a new balance on Utah’s hot-button attempt last year to ban pride flags on government buildings.

A GOP lawmaker from Salt Lake County says he is trying to “stop the flag wars” touched off last year by the Utah Legislature’s move to ban Salt Lake City and others from hoisting unofficial banners over schools and government buildings.

Rep. Matt MacPherson, R-West Valley City, says his HB302 doesn’t repeal any of the controversial flag law passed last session, but instead seeks to strike a new balance on the hot-button impasse in the name of “neutrality.”

Utah cities would only be allowed to adopt one official flag but as many ceremonial flags as they want under his bill. That official flag — subject to state review — would then be the only one allowed to fly above courthouses, schools, airports or public transit facilities.

Cities could fly their ceremonial flags on other buildings as they wish.

With resistance from some Democrats, the measure had cleared its initial House committee and the full House chamber as of Friday. It now awaits Senate debate.

Read Tony Semerad's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
The Salt Lake Tribune
