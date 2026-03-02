An attempt to ‘stop the flag wars’ in Utah quietly advances on Capitol Hill

A GOP lawmaker from Salt Lake County says he is trying to “stop the flag wars” touched off last year by the Utah Legislature’s move to ban Salt Lake City and others from hoisting unofficial banners over schools and government buildings.

Rep. Matt MacPherson, R-West Valley City, says his HB302 doesn’t repeal any of the controversial flag law passed last session, but instead seeks to strike a new balance on the hot-button impasse in the name of “neutrality.”

Utah cities would only be allowed to adopt one official flag but as many ceremonial flags as they want under his bill. That official flag — subject to state review — would then be the only one allowed to fly above courthouses, schools, airports or public transit facilities.

Cities could fly their ceremonial flags on other buildings as they wish.

With resistance from some Democrats, the measure had cleared its initial House committee and the full House chamber as of Friday. It now awaits Senate debate.

